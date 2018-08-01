Trecora: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) _ Trecora Resources (TREC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $68.1 million in the period.

Trecora shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.05, an increase of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREC