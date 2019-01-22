Triumph Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.7 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $250 million.

Triumph Bancorp shares have increased roughly 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.75, a fall of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

