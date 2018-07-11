US: 13 Workers left stranded in USVI receive back wages

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Federal officials say 13 workers left stranded without pay or transportation in the U.S. Virgin Islands after helping with hurricane recovery efforts have received their wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday that Alabama contractor KW Construction Work Inc. paid the Texas-based employees a total of $14,857 owed.

Officials said the company did not pay the employees overtime and paid them a flat fee regardless of how many hours they worked. Officials said the employees also were transported back to Texas.