This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows scratch-and-sniff stamps. The stamps depict watercolor illustrations by California artist Margaret Berg. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows scratch-and-sniff stamps. The stamps depict watercolor illustrations by California artist Margaret Berg. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)
Photo: AP
POST OFFICE RULES WE BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW
Are you planning to send some unique gifts this holiday season? Find out what you can and cannot ship through the U.S. Postal Service
Photo: Fernando Trabanco FotografÃa/Getty Images
POST OFFICE RULES WE BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW
Are you planning to send some unique gifts this holiday season? Find out what you can and cannot ship through the U.S. Postal Service
Alcohol less
Alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the mail, and boxes labeled as such, even if they don't contain alcohol, are likely to be rejected. So, don't pack your Christmas gifts in liquor store boxes unless you'll be covering the labels.
Photo: Getty Images
Alcohol ... more
Alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the mail, and boxes labeled as such, even if they don't contain alcohol, are likely to be rejected. So, don't pack your Christmas gifts in liquor store boxes unless
Exceptions
A few products containing intoxicating liquor, such as mouthwash, cooking wine or cold remedies, may be mailed.
Photo: Science Photo Library/Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF
Exceptions
A few products containing intoxicating liquor, such as mouthwash, cooking wine or cold remedies, may be mailed.
Cigarettes
Adults are allowed to send cigarettes in the mail to other adults, but not more than 10 ounces. Also, drop-off and pick-up must both be done in person, with identification.
Photo: Photo By Sabina Dimitriu/Getty Images
Cigarettes
Adults are allowed to send cigarettes in the mail to other adults, but not more than 10 ounces. Also, drop-off and pick-up must both be done in person, with identification.
Smokeless tobacco
Chewing tobacco and other smokeless products follow the same rules as cigarettes.
Photo: Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
Smokeless tobacco
Chewing tobacco and other smokeless products follow the same rules as cigarettes.
Cigars
But, you can mail cigars however you like.
Photo: Carsten Schanter / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Cigars
But, you can mail cigars however you like.
Honeybees
Bees must be shipped via ground transportation, with the exception of queen bees. A queen bee may be mailed via air transportation, and she can bring an entourage of up to eight attendant honeybees.
Photo: WIN-Initiative/Getty Images/WIN-Initiative RM
Honeybees
Bees must be shipped via ground transportation, with the exception of queen bees. A queen bee may be mailed via air transportation, and she can bring an entourage of up to eight attendant honeybees.
Gators
If you want to send a baby alligator in the mail, it can be no longer than 20 inches.
Photo: John Cancalosi/Getty Images
Gators
If you want to send a baby alligator in the mail, it can be no longer than 20 inches.
Small, non-poisonous reptiles and amphibians
If you are going to mail a salamander, make sure it can breathe and does not have an offensive odor.
Photo: Vittorio Ricci - Italy/Getty Images
Small, non-poisonous reptiles and amphibians
If you are going to mail a salamander, make sure it can breathe and does not have an offensive odor.
Snakes
There is no mailing of snakes, turtles or poisonous reptiles.
Photo: Kuritafsheen/Getty Images/RooM RF
Snakes
There is no mailing of snakes, turtles or poisonous reptiles.
Poultry less
Live, day-old poultry, such as chickens, ducks and emu, may be shipped in the mail, as long as they have not been vaccinated for Newcastle disease. Day-old poultry cannot arrive at its destination on Sundays or holidays, and must reach the addressee within 72 hours of hatching.
Photo: Natalie Merkulova / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Poultry ... more
Live, day-old poultry, such as chickens, ducks and emu, may be shipped in the mail, as long as they have not been vaccinated for Newcastle disease. Day-old poultry cannot arrive at its destination on
Birds
Live birds may be shipped in the mail if they will not damage the shipping container, won't smell bad or suffocate and can survive without food and water. Birds must weigh between 6 ounces and 25 pounds.
Photo: Jessica Holden Photography/Getty Images
Birds
Live birds may be shipped in the mail if they will not damage the shipping container, won't smell bad or suffocate and can survive without food and water. Birds must weigh between 6 ounces and 25 pounds.
Spiders
All spiders, whether poisonous or not, are prohibited in the mail.
Photo: Michael Blann/Getty Images
Spiders
All spiders, whether poisonous or not, are prohibited in the mail.
Scorpions
Live scorpions, however, are totally fine if they're being used for medical research or to produce antivenin.
Photo: Michael Mike L. Baird Flickr.bairdphotos.com/Getty Images
Scorpions
Live scorpions, however, are totally fine if they're being used for medical research or to produce antivenin.
Fish
Goldfish and tropical fish may be mailed if packaged and padded properly for protection and water-tightness.
Photo: Manoa/Getty Images
Fish
Goldfish and tropical fish may be mailed if packaged and padded properly for protection and water-tightness.
Leeches
You may send as many leeches in the mail as you would like.
Photo: Mike Birkhead/Getty Images/Photolibrary RM
Leeches
You may send as many leeches in the mail as you would like.
Prohibited animals
Warm-blooded mammals like Fido will be rejected at the post office.
Photo: Janie Airey/Getty Images
Prohibited animals
Warm-blooded mammals like Fido will be rejected at the post office.
Animal parts
Dead game animals may be sent in the mail if they are for eating and properly packaged to stay cool with either water ice or dry ice.
Photo: Getty Images
Animal parts
Dead game animals may be sent in the mail if they are for eating and properly packaged to stay cool with either water ice or dry ice.
Dried animal parts
Animal skins may be mailed if they are properly dried and do not smell bad.
Photo: Dan Thornberg / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Dried animal parts
Animal skins may be mailed if they are properly dried and do not smell bad.
Always prohibited
Air bags, ammunition, explosives and gasoline are prohibited in the U.S. mail with no exceptions.
Photo: David Crunelle / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Always prohibited
Air bags, ammunition, explosives and gasoline are prohibited in the U.S. mail with no exceptions.
Batteries
Consumer-type lithium batteries may be mailed as long as they are installed inside the device they are meant to power.
Photo: Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty Images
Batteries
Consumer-type lithium batteries may be mailed as long as they are installed inside the device they are meant to power.
Rifles and shotguns
Unloaded rifles and shotguns are mailable.
Photo: Sean Murphy/Getty Images
Rifles and shotguns
Unloaded rifles and shotguns are mailable.
Banned shotguns and rifles
If a shotgun or rifle has a sawed-off or short barrel, and a person could conceal it under their clothing, you can't mail it.
Photo: Rui Almeida Fotografia/Getty Images
Banned shotguns and rifles
If a shotgun or rifle has a sawed-off or short barrel, and a person could conceal it under their clothing, you can't mail it.
Eggs
Eggs may be mailed if properly cushioned and not likely to be damaged by temperature changes.
Photo: Alexandraribeiro/Getty Images/RooM RF
Eggs
Eggs may be mailed if properly cushioned and not likely to be damaged by temperature changes.
Shipping plants
Plants may be shipped in the mail as long as they are not pest plants like the Chinese tallow.
Photo: Yossan/Getty Images/Corbis Documentary
Shipping plants
Plants may be shipped in the mail as long as they are not pest plants like the Chinese tallow.
Cremated remains
Cremated remains may be shipped in a sturdy box that is labeled as cremated remains.
Photo: Godong/Getty Images
Cremated remains
Cremated remains may be shipped in a sturdy box that is labeled as cremated remains.
Switchblades
Switchblades are not allowed in the mail unless they are headed to an official military or government supply officer. And boxes may not be labeled as switchblades.
Photo: Adam Gault/Getty Images
Switchblades
Switchblades are not allowed in the mail unless they are headed to an official military or government supply officer. And boxes may not be labeled as switchblades.
Knives
Any other sharp pointy objects may be sent, but need to be packaged to avoid sharp ends poking out of the box.
Photo: Image Source/Getty Images
Knives
Any other sharp pointy objects may be sent, but need to be packaged to avoid sharp ends poking out of the box.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Letter writers will soon be able to express their sentiments in words and smells.
The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that it will soon issue its first scratch-and-sniff stamps. The stamps feature illustrations of ice pops. The agency says the stamps will "add the sweet scent of summer" to letters.
The 20 stamps depict watercolor illustrations by California artist Margaret Berg. Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words "FOREVER" and "USA" appear along the bottom of each stamp.
The stamps will be issued on June 20 at a children's museum in Austin, Texas.