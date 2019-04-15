University of Richmond announces new business school dean

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The University of Richmond in Virginia has announced its new business school dean.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Miguel "Mickey" Quiñones will start in July as the dean of the Robins School of Business. The university said Monday that he replaces Nancy Bagranoff, who announced in October that she will resign in June from the position that she has held since 2010. She will stay at the college and teach accounting.

University Provost Jeff Legro says in a statement that Quiñones has a strong record of building programs and bringing people together. The business school is the university's largest undergraduate academic unit.

Quiñones is a department chair at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business. He says in a statement that he is thrilled to join the private liberal arts university.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com