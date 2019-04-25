Valero Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $141 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $24.26 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.57 billion.

Valero Energy shares have increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17 percent. The stock has dropped 19 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLO