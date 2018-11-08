https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Vermillion-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13375918.php
Vermillion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Vermillion Inc. (VRML) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.
The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $774,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 57 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.57.
