Westwood Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.4 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.11 per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

Westwood Holdings shares have declined 36 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.60, a fall of 37 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHG