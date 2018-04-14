https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Morning-12834259.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game
Published 11:18 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
06-08-09-12-13-14-15-17-18-20-22-24
(six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
View Comments