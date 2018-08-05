https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-13132653.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-11-38-44-58, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 4
(three, eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four, fifty-eight; Powerball: two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $203 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments