Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-08-41-65-66, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(five, eight, forty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
