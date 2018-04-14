Woman shot and killed in Chicago, boyfriend charged

CHICAGO (AP) — A Texas man has been charged with first-degree murder death of his girlfriend who was shot to death this week on Chicago's West Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 38-year-old Kendrick Owens of Fort Worth, Texas, was ordered held without bail by a Cook County judge during a hearing on Saturday. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday.

Williams is charged in the slaying of 36-year-old Tiwaconda Williams. Williams, who was also a resident of Fort Worth, died Thursday morning a short time after she was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head.