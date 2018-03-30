Officials identify South Carolina man killed in deputy chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials have released the name of the man killed in a crash following a chase by a sheriff's deputy.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release Friday that 51-year-old Antwone L. Davenport of West Columbia was killed in the wreck.

A sheriff's deputy was trying to make a traffic stop northeast of Columbia early Thursday when the driver sped away. The deputy chased the car that crashed into a restaurant.

The coroner says Davenport died from body trauma.

The driver was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. Her name has not been released.

The deputy's vehicle was trapped under a utility pole. The deputy wasn't seriously hurt.

South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. said about 1,000 customers lost service briefly because of the downed power lines.