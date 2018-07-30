10 Things to Know for Today





Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES CLAIM MORE LIVES; CREWS MAKE PROGRESS

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surge near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters make progress against a deadly blaze.

2. ZIMBABWE VOTES FOR 1st TIME WITHOUT MUGABE ON BALLOT

The contest could open the way toward international legitimacy for the southern African nation or signal more stagnation if the ballot is seriously flawed.

3. ICE QUEST FOR DETENTION SITES PUTS TRUMP COUNTY ON TIGHTROPE

In an Indiana community where a significant number of people illegally in the U.S. play important roles, a proposal to build a detention facility puts families, businesses and decision-makers on a tightrope, AP finds.

4. WHAT'S LIKELY TO BE MISSING FROM MANAFORT TRIAL

Trump's former campaign chairman is being tried this week and answers about whether the campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election could remain elusive.

5. WHERE INSURANCE POLICIES ARE RISING

After Hurricane Harvey's devastating and widespread flooding last year, many Texans decided it was time to buy flood insurance.

6. IN PANAMA'S COLONIAL CORE, LOCALS FIGHT TO STAY

Since the heart of Panama City was declared a world heritage site two decades ago, a real estate boom is pricing most of the longtime residents out.

7. 'MEDICARE FOR ALL' COMES WITH A HEAVY PRICE TAG

Sen. Bernie Sanders' proposal would increase government health care spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, a university-based libertarian policy center study finds.

8. WHAT FOOTAGE IN MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING FOUND

Body cam video in the fatal police shooting of a 31-year-old black man last month shows that Thurman Blevins was shot from behind after a foot chase and what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

9. HAPPY 50TH, BIG MAC

McDonald's is celebrating the 1968 debut of the double-decker sandwich and the company has little appetite to change the recipe.

10. THIS PLACE IS SERIOUS ABOUT LAUGHTER

The National Comedy Center is part museum, part hall of fame and part video arcade, letting visitors move through displays of comedic artifacts to more than 50 immersive exhibits.