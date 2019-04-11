10 Things to Know for Today

Sudanese celebrate after officials said the military had forced longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to step down after 30 years in power in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ASSANGE ARRESTED IN LONDON

Police say they've arrested the WikiLeaks founder at the Ecuadorian embassy on a court warrant dating to 2012.

2. MAY FACES PARLIAMENT AFTER BREXIT EXTENSION

A clearly frustrated European Union gives Britain until Halloween to find a way out of its Brexit quagmire, but the path toward divorce from the bloc remains unclear.

3. SUDANESE OFFICIALS SAY ARMY FORCED PRESIDENT TO STEP DOWN

Tens of thousands of joyous Sudanese are making their way to the capital Khartoum as officials say the military has forced longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to step down after 30 years in power.

4. AN INITIATIVE THEY BOTH 'CAN SHARE'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells the AP that Trump is interested in working with Democrats on an infrastructure package.

5. 'I THINK SPYING DID OCCUR' AGAINST TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Attorney General William Barr's comment before a Senate panel gives a boost to the president and his supporters who insist he was unfairly targeted by the FBI.

6. WHERE TRUMP AIDES ARE AT ODDS OVER IMMIGRATION POLICY

Stephen Miller's renewed push to bring about tougher policies at the U.S.-Mexico border sets up a face-off with Jared Kushner, who has been working on his own immigration plan.

7. POLLS OPEN IN INDIA

The lengthy voting process for nearly a billion Indians is seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

8. 'BOMB CYCLONE' POISED TO STRIKE INTERIOR US

The powerful storm system is bearing down on South Dakota and Minnesota, where up to 2 1/2 feet of snow and winds in excess of 50 mph are expected.

9. WHAT ROYAL PALACE IS KEEPING SECRET

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, say they have decided to keep plans around their baby's arrival private.

10. HOW YOU CAN WATCH EVERY SHOT OF THE MASTERS

The website for golf's first major is working to capture all of the tournament's 20,000-plus shots on camera for online viewers.