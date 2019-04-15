10 Things to Know for Today

A man looks at a piece of wood that was blown through the windshield of his daughters truck in Hamilton, Miss., after a storm moved through the area Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'IT HAS TO STOP'

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota says she's faced increased death threats since Trump spread around a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

2. ORGANIZED LABOR NOT THRILLED WITH 2020 HOPEFULS

Unions say candidates have debated the Senate filibuster, the size of the Supreme Court and breaking up technology companies but not enough about issues that matter to working people.

3. RED CROSS, NEW ZEALAND HOPE FOR INFO ON NURSE HELD IN SYRIA

Louisa Akavi, 62, has been held captive by the Islamic State group in Syria for almost six years, information long kept secret for fear her life might be at risk.

4. IT'S TAX DAY IN THE US

Trump will tout his tax cuts on a visit to Minnesota, an erstwhile Democratic stronghold he hopes to flip in 2020 after nearly winning it in 2016.

5. WOODS' PURSUIT OF NICKLAUS' RECORD BACK ON

Tiger Woods won the Masters by one stroke, his fifth green jacket and first major title in 11 years. Woods is now three major championships behind Nicklaus' hallowed mark of 18.

6. FUKUSHIMA REACHES LONG-AWAITED MILESTONE

Nuclear fuel units for the first time are being removed from cooling pools at one of the three Fukushima reactors that had meltdowns during Japan's earthquake-tsunami disaster of 2011.

7. WHAT IRAQ IS SEEKING TO RECLAIM

Baghdad aims for a leadership role in the Arab world after emerging from ruinous war with the Islamic State group.

8. DEADLY STORM STRIKE SOUTH

Powerful storms sweep across the South after unleashing suspected tornadoes and flooding that killed at least eight people, injured dozens and flattened much of a Texas town.

9. CBD GOES MAINSTREAM

Retailers are taking advantage of the booming industry for cannabidiol, a compound derived from hemp and marijuana that doesn't cause a high, even as its legal status and health benefits remain murky.

10. MIA FARROW PURSUES ANTI-HUNGER WORK IN SOUTH SUDAN

The actress and envoy for the International Rescue Committee is promoting a global initiative to change the way humanitarian organizations approach malnutrition.