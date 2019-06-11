10 Things to Know for Today

Police officers stand guard in front of barriers at the Legislative Council to prevent for stormed by protesters during upcoming meetings on the government's extradition law bill, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Local media reports said police were mobilizing thousands of additional officers to keep order amid calls for protesters to begin gathering Tuesday night. Some businesses have also announced plans to close on Wednesday and scattered reports told of students planning to boycott classes.

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT A HOUSE RESOLUTION WOULD DO

A resolution being voted on in the House would make it easier for Democrats to sue the Trump administration and other potential witnesses who refuse to comply with subpoenas.

2. BISHOPS MEETING ON SEX ABUSE CLOUDED BY STATE INVESTIGATIONS

Lawyers are sifting through millions of records seized from dozens of U.S. archdioceses as state and federal prosecutors look for legal means to hold higher ups in the Catholic Church accountable for sex abuse.

3. HONG KONG BRACES FOR FURTHER POLITICAL TURMOIL

The territory's government prepares to send the legislature a widely opposed bill that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

4. TOUR BOAT WRECKAGE LIFTED IN HUNGARY

Several bodies are recovered from the wreckage of a tour boat that sank last month in the Danube River as it was lifted out of the river in Budapest.

5. WHERE TOP 2 CONTENDERS WILL BE

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will overlap in Iowa, a state that's critical to both their political futures.

6. BROAD LEGALIZATION CUTS INTO MEDICAL MARIJUANA

An AP analysis finds existing medical marijuana programs take a hit when states legalize cannabis for all adults with the most extreme cases found in Oregon, Alaska, Nevada and Colorado.

7. WHEN DISASTER HITS, INDONESIA'S ISLAMISTS ARE FIRST TO HELP

Islamic Defenders Front is known for vigilante actions, but the group has slowly repurposed its militia into a force that's as adept at offering aid in times of disaster as it is at inspiring fear.

8. BIG PAPI BACK IN BOSTON

David Ortiz is receiving medical care in the city where he starred, a day after authorities say the former Red Sox slugger was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

9. WHERE 'ROCKETMAN' WAS BANNED

The Pacific nation of Samoa prohibits screening of the Elton John biopic because of its depictions of homosexuality.

10. A WIN AND A BIG LOSS FOR WARRIORS

Stephen Curry scores 31 points and Golden State staves off elimination with a 106-105 victory over Toronto in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but lose Kevin Durant to injury again.