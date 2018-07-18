165-year-old newspaper vows to publish despite office fire

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — A 165-year-old Vermont newspaper will publish its weekly edition only one day late despite losing its office in a fire.

The fire destroyed the Vermont Standard's office in Woodstock early Monday.

President and owner Phil Camp says the community has given the newspaper's staff its support, offering food and office space. The staff is working out of the public library in Woodstock.

The staff says there was no question of whether it would publish this week's issue.

The newspaper has not missed a weekly issue since its founding in 1853. Its offices have been ravaged by multiple fires and floods in its history, most recently in 2011 due to tropical storm Irene.