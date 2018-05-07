2 Marines shot during live-fire training exercise

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says two Marines were shot during a live-fire training exercise at a Southern California base involving hundreds of troops.

The military says both were airlifted Sunday from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at the Twentynine Palms base east of San Diego to an unnamed California hospital.

2nd Lt. Samuel Banks says one Marine was later released and the other remains hospitalized in serious condition.

He says the Marines are stationed at Twentynine Palms. The Marine Corps says in a press release that officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Banks says the military is not releasing any details at this time.