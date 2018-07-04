2 adults, 2 baby girls killed in California desert crash

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A couple and their two baby girls were killed Tuesday when their car veered into oncoming traffic and was smashed by a van on a Mojave Desert highway, authorities said.

The couple, who were in their 20s, and a girl about a year old died when their green Kia sedan veered out of control at about 10:30 a.m. on the Sierra Highway in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, investigators said.

Another girl, also believed to be about a year old, died at a hospital.

The adults were wearing seatbelts and the children were in car seats, authorities said. Their names were not immediately released.

The car was T-boned by a vanpool from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority. It wasn't carrying passengers but the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Television news footage showed a passenger van with its front end crushed and a completely demolished car.

"We believe speed may be an issue" and investigators would use skid marks to help determine how fast the car was going when it crossed into oncoming traffic, Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Rowell Quemuel told KABC-TV.