3 killed in wrong-way California freeway crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wrong-way freeway crash in Los Angeles has killed three people and authorities say drugs or alcohol probably were involved.

The Fire Department says the crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Friday on an Interstate 5 transition road in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities say a Honda Accord was traveling against traffic when it hit a Ford Mustang, which then hit a third car.

The California Highway Patrol says two people in the Honda were killed, and an 18-year-old woman passenger in the Mustang died at a hospital.

Two other people were injured but are expected to survive.