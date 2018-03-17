AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week





















Photo: Valentin Flauraud, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Stranded boats lie on the surface of the dried-out shores of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The level of the artificial impounding reservoir is progressively being reduced by 15 to 20 meters, in anticipation of meltwater from heavy snowfall accumulated on the surrounding mountains. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) less Stranded boats lie on the surface of the dried-out shores of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The level of the artificial impounding reservoir is progressively ... more Photo: Valentin Flauraud, AP Image 2 of 6 A masked protester confronts riot police outside the University of Thessaloniki campus in Thessaloniki, Greece on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Anarchists have clashed with riot police in Greece after some 2,000 demonstrators from across the Balkans marched in the northern Greek city to protest nationalism in the region. less A masked protester confronts riot police outside the University of Thessaloniki campus in Thessaloniki, Greece on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Anarchists have clashed with riot police in Greece after some 2,000 ... more Photo: Giannis Papanikos, AP Image 3 of 6 Lydia McGeehan, center, 16, joins fellow Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School students to form a chain around their school in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, to mark the one month anniversary of the deadly shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The students stood in silence for 17 minutes to mark the 17 students and faculty killed in the massacre. (Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Lydia McGeehan, center, 16, joins fellow Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School students to form a chain around their school in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, to mark the one month anniversary ... more Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP Image 4 of 6 In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, civilians carry their belongings as they flee from fighting between Syrian government forces and rebels in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, on Thursday, March. 15, 2018. Thousands streamed out of Syria's besieged, opposition-held enclave of eastern Ghouta on Thursday, crossing on foot and in pick-up trucks and tractors to government-held territory near the capital, Damascus, according to footage on state-run Syrian television. (SANA via AP) less In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, civilians carry their belongings as they flee from fighting between Syrian government forces and rebels in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of ... more Photo: AP Image 5 of 6 Crushed cars lie under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in the Miami area on Friday, March 16, 2018. The bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less Crushed cars lie under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in the Miami area on Friday, March 16, 2018. The bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy ... more Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Image 6 of 6 Delegates applaud as President Xi Jinping arrives for a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. On Sunday, China's legislature scrapped a two-term limit on the presidency, paving the way for Xi to rule for as long as he wants. less Delegates applaud as President Xi Jinping arrives for a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. On Sunday, China's ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include boats lying stranded in a dried-out lake in Switzerland; students in Pittsburgh taking part in a nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence; and Syrian civilians fleeing fighting in a Damascus suburb.

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 10-16, 2018.

