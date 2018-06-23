Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close

Image 1 of 11 A boy dressed in an Air Force uniform holds a sword as he salutes Zimbabwean "Junior President" Innocent Chikwanda, during celebrations to mark the Day of the African Child in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The annual holiday commemorates the 1976 uprising in Soweto, South Africa. less A boy dressed in an Air Force uniform holds a sword as he salutes Zimbabwean "Junior President" Innocent Chikwanda, during celebrations to mark the Day of the African Child in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday, June ... more Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP

Image 2 of 11 Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated, so they voluntarily returned to Mexico. less Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be ... more Photo: David J. Phillip, AP

Image 3 of 11 A teacher stands during an English class at Mangyongdae Revolutionary School, an elite military educational institution in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The school provides basic all-round education but with a strong military emphasis as many of the pupils are expected to go on to senior careers in the military. less A teacher stands during an English class at Mangyongdae Revolutionary School, an elite military educational institution in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The school provides basic all-round ... more Photo: Dita Alangkara, AP

Image 4 of 11 Thousands of supporters of Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, attend a rally in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Ince is seen as a strong contender to end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 16-year rule in the June 24 presidential election. less Thousands of supporters of Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, attend a rally in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Ince is seen as a strong ... more Photo: Emre Tazegul, AP

Image 5 of 11 People observe the first rays of sun as they appear through the "Door of the Sun" at the ruins of the ancient city of Tiwanaku, Bolivia, early Thursday, June 21, 2018. Bolivia's Aymara indigenous communities are celebrating the Andean new year 5,526 as well as the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice, which marks the start of a new agricultural cycle. less People observe the first rays of sun as they appear through the "Door of the Sun" at the ruins of the ancient city of Tiwanaku, Bolivia, early Thursday, June 21, 2018. Bolivia's Aymara indigenous communities ... more Photo: Juan Karita, AP

Image 6 of 11 A woman holds an umbrella as she walks on a dry bank that provides water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi at Rawal Dam in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, June 22, 2018. The water level in dams and rivers are low due to dry and hot weather, causing water and energy shortages. less A woman holds an umbrella as she walks on a dry bank that provides water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi at Rawal Dam in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, June 22, 2018. The water level in dams and rivers are low due to ... more Photo: B.K. Bangash, AP

Image 7 of 11 A motorboat cuts a wake over the light morning waves of Lake Ashmere in Peru, Mass., Monday, June 18, 2018. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) A motorboat cuts a wake over the light morning waves of Lake Ashmere in Peru, Mass., Monday, June 18, 2018. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Photo: Ben Garver, AP

Image 8 of 11 A couple embraces as they ride an escalator up to a subway exit during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. A couple embraces as they ride an escalator up to a subway exit during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP

Image 9 of 11 In this Monday, June 18, 2018, photo, Mark Pickett, left, and Ryan Craig, right, work to rescue Bruce Salley, who was trapped in his car by flood waters in a supermarket parking in Rockford, Ill. An evening thunderstorm brought heavy rains across the Rock River Valley causing vehicles to get stuck in flood waters and stranding motorists. (Arturo Fernandez/Rockford Register Star via AP) less In this Monday, June 18, 2018, photo, Mark Pickett, left, and Ryan Craig, right, work to rescue Bruce Salley, who was trapped in his car by flood waters in a supermarket parking in Rockford, Ill. An evening ... more Photo: Arturo Fernandez, AP

Image 10 of 11 Clouds over a church are illuminated by the setting sun during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Podolsk near Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Clouds over a church are illuminated by the setting sun during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Podolsk near Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Photo: Michael Probst, AP