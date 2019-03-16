AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The manned submersible surfaces after a failed mission to recover a stranded remotely operated vehicle in the Indian Ocean near the Seychelles on Wednesday March 13, 2019. The previous day, an accident severed the cable connecting the drone to the mother-ship of the British-based Nekton mission. The camera-carrying ROV is a vital image-gathering tool that can go deeper than the submersibles. The Nekton Mission has embarked on an unprecedented exploration of the Indian Ocean to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. less The manned submersible surfaces after a failed mission to recover a stranded remotely operated vehicle in the Indian Ocean near the Seychelles on Wednesday March 13, 2019. The previous day, an accident severed ... more Photo: David Keyton, AP Photo: David Keyton, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes an environmental mission in the Indian Ocean near the Seychelles; mourners remembering those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash; and visitors climbing stairs at a new art installation in New York.

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 9-15, 2019.

