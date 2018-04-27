AP PHOTOS: Macron, not Merkel, gets Trump's buddy treatment

President Donald Trump and Emmanual Macron? Judging from the body language, mon ami! The president and Germany's Angela Merkel? Ach, not so chummy.

During Macron's recent three-day trip to Washington, Trump greeted the French president with back-slapping geniality, including a lavish state dinner. The pair went to great lengths to display their affection through hearty handshakes, hugs — and, at times, air kisses.

On Friday, during Merkel's three-hour visit to the White House, she and the president didn't demonstrate the same chemistry, though Trump did greet the chancellor outside the West Wing with a handshake and a peck on each cheek.

Here's a collection of images chronicling the dissimilar welcomes accorded the two foreign leaders.

