APNewsBreak: Federal black lung fund in danger of drying up

Retired coal miner John Robinson uses a nebulizer during his daily breathing treatments for black lung disease on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 in Coeburn, Va. Robinson was 47 when he was diagnosed with black lung disease, part of a new generation of black lung sufferers who are contracting the deadly disease at younger ages.

COEBURN, Va. (AP) — Inaction by Congress and the Trump administration is threatening a fund that supports coal miners suffering from black lung disease.

The Associated Press has learned that lawmakers let an automatic tax rate cut on coal take effect in January.

Federal budget officials say that has cut the flow of money so sharply into the fund that it might not have enough to cover the cost of doctors visits and medicines for about 25,000 retired coal miners starting next year.

The cuts to the fund could save coal operators hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

President Donald Trump vowed to save the coal industry during the 2016 campaign and has repeatedly praised miners.

The shrinking of the fund comes amid a surge in black lung disease among Appalachian coal miners.