APNewsBreak: GOP candidate failed to report infomercial

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Republican candidate for Governor Allan Fung concedes defeat to Democrat Gina Raimondo in Warwick, R.I. Fung is seeking his party's nomination to again run for governor in the Sept. 12, 2018 primary. Fung promoted his candidacy on an hour-long radio infomercial hosted by a trucking industry lobbyist, and campaign records reviewed by The Associated Press show he failed to report the donation of radio air time.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Republican gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung had promoted his candidacy on a radio infomercial hosted by a trucking industry lobbyist, and campaign records reviewed by The Associated Press show he failed to report the donation of radio air time.

The good government group Common Cause says Fung's campaign should have reported the Aug. 4 appearance as an in-kind donation if the fair market value is more than $100.

Fung's campaign says he is one of many elected officials who has appeared on the show but did not explain why it didn't report the time on the WPRO-AM paid program.

The appearance came as he has turned down requests from several media outlets for interviews and debates ahead of his Sept. 12 primary against state Rep. Patricia Morgan.

The lobbyist did not return messages seeking comment.