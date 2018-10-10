Alaska court: Borough prayer policy violates constitution

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska court says a borough's policy on assembly meeting prayer violates the state constitution.

The Homer News reported Tuesday the Alaska Superior Court ruled the Kenai Peninsula Borough's policy violated a ban on the government establishing an official religion or favoring one religion over another.

The borough had claimed a policy it adopted in 2016 was inclusive of all religious groups.

The policy said invocations could only be delivered by chaplains serving the military, law enforcement and other agencies or members of locally established religious organizations.

An atheist, a member of The Satantic Temple and a member of Homer's small Jewish community applied to give invocations after the policy was established. They were denied because they didn't belong to official organizations with an established presence on the peninsula.

