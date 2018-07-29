This undated prison inmate photo shows Aryan Brotherhood gang leader Barry "The Baron" Mills. Mills, the murderous leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang died July 8, 2018, in federal lockup in Florence, Colo., where he spent much of his life, according to a report by The Mercury News in San Jose, Calif. less
Photo: Anonymous, AP
This undated prison inmate photo shows Aryan Brotherhood gang leader Barry "The Baron" Mills. Mills, the murderous leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang died July 8, 2018, in federal lockup in Florence, ... more
Take a look at some of the white power and neo-Nazi organizations identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as having ties to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. Among them is Vanguard America, a white nationalist organization linked to the man suspected of driving into an anti-racist protest in Charlottesville, Va. less
Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM
Take a look at some of the white power and neo-Nazi organizations identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as having ties to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. Among them is Vanguard America, a ... more
American Front – founded in San Francisco, active in Washington state and Oregon -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a racist skinhead organization, the American Front once tried to convene an “Aryan Woodstock” in Napa Valley in the early 1990s. More than a dozen members were arrested in Florida after one attempted to start a race war by shooting up a home. less
American Front – founded in San Francisco, active in Washington state and Oregon -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a racist skinhead organization, the American Front once tried to convene an ... more
American Nazi Party – headquartered in Virginia, active in California – Founder George Rockwell was shot dead by another Nazi in 1967, eight years after founding the party. American Nazi’s have found inspiration in him since. less
Photo: LORI CAIN
American Nazi Party – headquartered in Virginia, active in California – Founder George Rockwell was shot dead by another Nazi in 1967, eight years after founding the party. American Nazi’s have found ... more
Blood and Honour America Division – a national organization
present in Washington state – This racist skinhead organization is one of two
larger European-style skinhead groups active in the United States. less
Blood and Honour America Division – a national organization present in Washington state – This racist skinhead organization is one of two larger European-style skinhead groups active in the United ... more
Counter-Currents Publishing – San Francisco and Seattle –This white nationalist publishing house’s work could be described as magical thinking for racists. They dream of a “golden age” free of racial strife, thanks to segregation. less
Photo: Steve Helber, STF
Counter-Currents Publishing – San Francisco and Seattle –This white nationalist publishing house’s work could be described as magical thinking for racists. They dream of a “golden age” free of racial ... more
Crew 38 – a national organization present in Washington state, California and Idaho – This is thought to be a support club for the Hammerskin Nation collection of racist skinhead organizations.
Crew 38 – a national organization present in Washington state, California and Idaho – This is thought to be a support club for the Hammerskin Nation collection of racist skinhead organizations.
Golden State Skinheads – Northern California -- This racist skinhead group has drawn intense interest from police in California since June 2016, when its members marched on the state capitol. It has been closely associated with the Traditionalist Worker’s Party, a Nazi organization. (Above, a KCRA television reporter Mike Luery runs during a counter-protest against the Traditionalist Worker Party and the Golden State Skinheads.) less
Photo: Paul Kitagaki Jr., Associated Press
Golden State Skinheads – Northern California -- This racist skinhead group has drawn intense interest from police in California since June 2016, when its members marched on the state capitol. It has been ... more
Identity Evropa – Oakdale, Calif. -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as white nationalist, the group was founded in March 2016 and appears to be connected to national Nazi organizations. The group's founder is pictured above in blue. less
Photo: Noah Berger, Special To The Chronicle
Identity Evropa – Oakdale, Calif. -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as white nationalist, the group was founded in March 2016 and appears to be connected to national Nazi organizations. The ... more
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan – founded in North
Carolina and active in San Francisco – This attempted to revive the KKK was
kicked off in 2012. The group organized a 2016 Los Angeles-area “white lives matter”
demonstration, which saw one of its leaders attacked only to be saved by a
college professor opposed to their racist work. less
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP/Getty Images
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan – founded in North Carolina and active in San Francisco – This attempted to revive the KKK was kicked off in 2012. The group organized a 2016 Los Angeles-area ... more
National Socialist Movement – founded in Michigan, active in Oregon – “National” is the key word in this organization’s name. This neo-Nazi group has been described as the nation’s largest such organization. less
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
National Socialist Movement – founded in Michigan, active in Oregon – “National” is the key word in this organization’s name. This neo-Nazi group has been described as the nation’s largest such ... more
Northwest Front – Bremerton, Wash. – These neo-Nazis hope to form an “Aryan homeland” in the Pacific Northwest. Its founder celebrated Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine African-American worshipers in an attack on a South Carolina church. less
Photo: Grace Beahm, Associated Press
Northwest Front – Bremerton, Wash. – These neo-Nazis hope to form an “Aryan homeland” in the Pacific Northwest. Its founder celebrated Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine African-American ... more
Northwest Hammerskins – Washington state, Oregon and Idaho – This a racist skinhead organization represents the Hammerskin Nation in the Northwest. The organization in late 2015 appeared poised to host a racist rock show in Seattle, but was a no-show after hundreds of counter-protesters assembled. less
Photo: David S. Holloway/Getty Images
Northwest Hammerskins – Washington state, Oregon and Idaho – This a racist skinhead organization represents the Hammerskin Nation in the Northwest. The organization in late 2015 appeared poised to host a ... more
Vanguard America – a national organization with presence in California and Bremerton, Wash. -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as white nationalist organization, the organization grew out of several others with similarly overwrought militaristic names. James Alex Fields, Jr., was pictured holding a Vanguard America shield shortly before police say he drove into a crowd of anti-racist protesters. less
Photo: Alan Goffinski, Associated Press
Vanguard America – a national organization with presence in California and Bremerton, Wash. -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as white nationalist organization, the organization grew out ... more
Vinlanders Social Club – a national organization with a presence in California – This racist skinhead organization is an offshoot of an existing skinhead outfit.
Vinlanders Social Club – a national organization with a presence in California – This racist skinhead organization is an offshoot of an existing skinhead outfit.
Photo: Jae C. Hong
Wolves of Vinland – Washington state and Oregon – Based in Virginia, the group is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist organization. It drew national attention as being one of the few radical right organizations with an environmentalist bent, which apparently stems from its members paganism. less
Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM
Wolves of Vinland – Washington state and Oregon – Based in Virginia, the group is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist organization. It drew national attention as being one of ... more
FLORENCE, Colo. (AP) — Barry Byron Mills, the murderous leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang died this month in federal lockup, where he spent much of his life, according to a report Sunday.
Mills, also known by the nickname "Baron," was found dead July 8 in his single-person cell at the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, according to the Mercury News in San Jose, California. He was 70 and serving multiple life sentences.
A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Mills joined the Aryan Brotherhood during a stint at San Quentin prison in the 1970s. He later became leader, aggressively recruiting throughout the state. His grip on the gang stretched nationwide but was strongest in Northern California, where many of its highest-ranking members came from.
"There's no doubt of his influence in the Bay Area. It's fact, not debatable," retired federal prison warden Robert Hood told the newspaper. "I'm not trying to glorify him, but I can tell you this: He had the admiration of a lot of inmates, but he was also feared."
Mills was known for committing brazen, brutal killings — including a savage attempted decapitation while in federal custody in Georgia.
Using couriers, Mills distributed orders from coast to coast, leading to a race war between prison gangs and a notorious protection deal with New York mobster John Gotti.
Mills first caught authorities' attention by planning and ordering a California bank robbery from his cell.
Authorities said Mills' death does not appear suspicious. The results of an autopsy could take weeks.