Authorities: No survivors of small plane crash in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in northern Oklahoma, killing everyone on board Saturday morning.

"A single-engine Extra EA400 crashed under unknown circumstances ... shortly after taking off from Ponca City Regional Airport," Federal Aviation spokesman Lynn Lunsford said in an email. "The aircraft was destroyed by a post-crash fire.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Kera Philippi said it was not known how many people were on board the plane when it crashed about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, but that there were no survivors.

Lunsford said as many as six people may have been onboard the single-engine plane at the time.

The Extra EA400 is described as a six-seat corporate aircraft with space for a one-person crew and five passengers.

"Our troopers can see them (victims) inside the plane, but they can't get close enough to count how many," because of the heat from the fire that also obliterated much of the plane's tail number, Philippi said.

Philippi said the victims had apparently attended a breakfast at the airport.

Airport manager Don Nuzum said the Ponca City Aviation Booster Club hosts a fly-in breakfast the first Saturday of each month, but could not comment about the crash.

Nuzum said he did not know many details and was still awaiting information from investigators.

Lunsford says the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.