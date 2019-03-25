Authorities say teen accidentally shot herself at gun club

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed herself at a gun club in Iowa.

Lee County sheriff's officials say deputies and medics were called around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to the Tri-State Gun Club outside Montrose, a community about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Iowa City.

The emergency crews found Haley McManus suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl later died at a hospital.

Sheriff Stacy Weber's office says the incident is being treated as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. No crime or negligence is suspected.

It's unclear whether the girl was being accompanied by a parent or anyone else when the shooting occurred. Weber didn't immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press. A phone listed for the gun club rang unanswered.

The teen lived in nearby Fort Madison. Autopsy results are pending.