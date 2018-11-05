Bradley Airport loses power, travelers waiting in the dark

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Travelers at Connecticut's Bradley International Airport are in the dark due to a power outage.

The airport tweeted Monday morning around 5 a.m. that the main source of power was out and that Terminal A was operating on back-up power. Some areas were not equipped with lighting.

Power was restored shortly after but around 6 a.m., officials tweeted again that the airport lost power. Inbound roadway access to the airport was also temporarily closed. No TSA screenings are taking place.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines regarding the status of their flights.