California appeals justice facing sex misconduct discipline

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California state appeals court justice faces discipline for numerous sexual misconduct allegations spanning 15 years.

The Commission on Judicial Performance said Monday that Justice Jeffrey W. Johnson repeatedly groped a colleague on the 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles and suggested they have an affair.

The commission says Johnson told a police officer assigned as his driver that he wanted to have sex with her in the car and on another occasion suggested they have sex in his chambers.

An attorney for Johnson says the justice denies the allegations and passed a lie detector test about the most serious accusations.

The allegations could result in Johnson's removal from the court or public censure.

Johnson is a former federal prosecutor and U.S. District Court magistrate judge.