California teacher arrested for forcibly cutting boy's hair

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A high school teacher in central California has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after forcibly cutting the hair of one of her students while singing the National Anthem.

The Visalia Times Delta reports teacher Margaret Gieszinger was arrested Wednesday after videos posted to social media showed a student at University Preparatory High School in the city Visalia sitting in a chair at the front of the classroom as the teacher cuts his hair.

In a video obtained by KFSN-TV, the 52-year-old science teacher is heard belting the Star Spangled Banner while cutting chunks of the boy's hair and tossing them behind her.

Police arrested Gieszinger after receiving reports of child endangerment involving a teacher with scissors.

It was not immediately known if she has an attorney.

