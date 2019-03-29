-
This Wednesday, March 28, 2019 photo shows signs on the doors of the Bolton Street Baptist Church before a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Savannah, Ga. Organizers of the meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Georgia barred reporters from attending, unless they were African-American. News outlets report the Wednesday meeting at the church in Savannah was held to try to unite the city’s black community behind a single candidate for mayor. (Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Eric Curl, AP
This Wednesday, March 28, 2019 photo shows signs on the doors of the Bolton Street Baptist Church before a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Savannah, Ga. Organizers of the meeting to discuss an ... more
This Wednesday, March 28, 2019 photo shows signs on the doors of the Bolton Street Baptist Church before a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Savannah, Ga. Organizers of the meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Georgia barred reporters from attending, unless they were African-American. News outlets report the Wednesday meeting at the church in Savannah was held to try to unite the city’s black community behind a single candidate for mayor. (Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Eric Curl, AP
This Wednesday, March 28, 2019 photo shows signs on the doors of the Bolton Street Baptist Church before a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Savannah, Ga. Organizers of the meeting to discuss an ... more
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A mayoral candidate in Georgia is apologizing for attending an event that barred reporters unless they were African-American.
Savannah city councilman Van Johnson told reporters Friday: "I know in this case I did offend. And today I apologize for my actions."
Johnson is among three black candidates who have announced campaigns this fall to challenge Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, who is white.
A meeting at a church Wednesday sought to unite Savannah's black community behind a single candidate. Signs at the door said "Black Press Only!" and white reporters were denied entry.
Johnson spoke during the event and later told reporters prohibited from attending: "It's not my meeting."
Johnson said Friday if the meeting "excluded other folks ... I would be one of the first ones to be outraged."
___
Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com