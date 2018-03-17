Photo: Erin Hooley, AP
Boats move through the water as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Erin Hooley, AP
The Plumber's Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) less
Photo: James Foster, AP
The Plumber's Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) less
Photo: James Foster, AP
Stacey Peterson and Kevin McGuire take a selfie in front of the green Chicago River to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. The Chicago River has been dyed a bright shade of green, kicking off the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) less
Photo: James Foster, AP
A boat moves through the water as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) less
Photo: James Foster, AP
The Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Erin Hooley, AP
A boat moves through the water as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Erin Hooley, AP
A boat moves through the water as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Erin Hooley, AP
Workers spray dye as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Erin Hooley, AP
People stand along the riverfront as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Erin Hooley, AP
A boat moves through the water as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Erin Hooley, AP
Yvonne Coviello and Lisa Chirico watch as the Chicago River is dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Photo: James Foster, AP

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago River has been dyed a bright shade of green, kicking off the city's St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Thousands of people lined the riverfront downtown Chicago on Saturday to see the dyeing, a tradition for the holiday that dates to 1962.

A parade was also held. Among those marching in the parade were Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and many candidates running in Tuesday's primary election.

The grand marshal was Alderman Patrick O'Connor. He says it's a chance to celebrate "the hard working Irish men and women" of Chicago.

The Chicago Plumbers Union started the tradition of dyeing the river green, with a material once used to locate leaks in buildings. Organizers say the powder used is a secret recipe and is environmentally safe.