https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/us/article/Chicago-fire-crews-respond-to-roof-collapse-13194006.php
Chicago fire crews respond to roof collapse
CHICAGO (AP) — Fire crews are responding to a report of people trapped inside a Chicago water reclamation plant after a fire and possible explosion caused part of the building's roof to collapse.
WLS-TV reports firefighters were seen rescuing one person from the building on the city's South Side.
Officials have said two to three people may have been trapped inside the building.
A fire department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
View Comments