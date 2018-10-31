Chief: Florida man climbed into deep well to 'say he did it'

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they've rescued a Florida man who got stuck after climbing into a 30-feet (9-meter) deep well just "to say he did it."

Volusia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Smoak tells news outlets the man was stuck for about an hour early Wednesday before being pulled to safety.

Smoak tells WFTV the man didn't have the strength to pull himself out of the narrow well but he was awake and talking to rescuers the entire time. He says the man suffered a few bumps and bruises.

The well is located in DeLand, which is near Daytona Beach on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

He says the well is one of many in the area, and it needs a barrier around it to "keep people from going down in these things."