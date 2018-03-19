Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy









































































































































Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News. Image 1 of / 35 Caption Close Image 1 of 35

Scroll through to see 15 retailers that could file bankruptcy in 2018 Claire's said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt.

Scroll through to see 15 retailers that could file bankruptcy in 2018 Claire's said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News. Image 2 of 35 Retail companies most likely to declare bankruptcy in 2018



Sears Holdings

Rank 2

(parent company of Sears and Kmart) Retail companies most likely to declare bankruptcy in 2018



Sears Holdings

Rank 2

(parent company of Sears and Kmart) Photo: Lori Van Buren Image 3 of 35 Sears Holdings

Rank 2

(parent company of Sears and Kmart) Sears Holdings

Rank 2

(parent company of Sears and Kmart) Image 4 of 35 Bon Ton Stores

Rank 5 Bon Ton Stores

Rank 5 Photo: Portland Press Herald/Getty Images Image 5 of 35 Bebe

Rank 6 Bebe

Rank 6 Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Image 6 of 35 Destination Maternity Corp

Rank 7 Maker of maternity clothing

Destination Maternity Corp

Rank 7 Maker of maternity clothing Photo: Bryan Bedder, Getty Images For Baby Buggy Image 7 of 35 Destination XL Group Inc.

Rank 8

Maker of big and tall clothing for men. Destination XL Group Inc.

Rank 8

Maker of big and tall clothing for men. Photo: File, Destination XL Image 8 of 35 Stein Mart Inc.

Rank 9 Stein Mart Inc.

Rank 9 Photo: Cindeka Nealy Image 9 of 35 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

Rank 11 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

Rank 11 Photo: Casey Stinnett, Dayton News Image 10 of 35 DGSE Cos Inc. (parent company of Dallas Gold & Silver and Charleston Gold & Diamond).

Rank 12 DGSE Cos Inc. (parent company of Dallas Gold & Silver and Charleston Gold & Diamond).

Rank 12 Photo: DGSE Companies Image 11 of 35 Burlington Stores Inc.

Rank 13 Burlington Stores Inc.

Rank 13 Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 12 of 35 Tailored Brands Inc. (parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank)

Rank 14 Tailored Brands Inc. (parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank)

Rank 14 Photo: Matthew Kamp/Intelligencer Image 13 of 35 Tailored Brands Inc. (parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank)

Rank 14 Tailored Brands Inc. (parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank)

Rank 14 Photo: Andrew Burton, Getty Images Image 14 of 35 Clarus Corp. (parent company of Black Diamond brand clothing)

Rank 15 Clarus Corp. (parent company of Black Diamond brand clothing)

Rank 15 Image 15 of 35

Scroll through to see brands that have bounced back from bankruptcy less Toys R Us is the latest failure of financial engineering, albeit one that could portend a new, potentially more ominous outlook for private equity in the digital era.

Scroll through to see brands that have ... more Toys R Us is the latest failure of financial engineering, albeit one that could portend a new, potentially more ominous outlook for private equity in the digital era. Photo: JENN ACKERMAN, STR / NYT Image 16 of 35 Marvel Entertainment

Filed for bankruptcy: December 1996 Exited bankruptcy: June 1998 Marvel Entertainment

Filed for bankruptcy: December 1996 Exited bankruptcy: June 1998 Photo: PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images Image 17 of 35 Converse

Filed for bankruptcy: January 2001 Exited bankruptcy: July 2003 Converse

Filed for bankruptcy: January 2001 Exited bankruptcy: July 2003 Image 18 of 35 Imperial Sugar

Filed for bankruptcy: January 2001 Exited bankruptcy: August 2001 Imperial Sugar

Filed for bankruptcy: January 2001 Exited bankruptcy: August 2001 Photo: DAVID J. PHILLIP, AP Image 19 of 35 Delta Airlines

Filed for bankruptcy: September 2005 Exited bankruptcy: April 2007 Delta Airlines

Filed for bankruptcy: September 2005 Exited bankruptcy: April 2007 Photo: Mark Lennihan, STF Image 20 of 35 Six Flags

Filed for bankruptcy: June 2009 Exited bankruptcy: May 2010 Six Flags

Filed for bankruptcy: June 2009 Exited bankruptcy: May 2010 Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images Image 21 of 35 Texaco

Filed for bankruptcy: April 1987 Exited bankruptcy: April 1988 Texaco

Filed for bankruptcy: April 1987 Exited bankruptcy: April 1988 Photo: Sandy Huffaker / Stringer Image 22 of 35 Sbarro

Filed for bankruptcy: April 2011, March 2014 Exited bankruptcy: November 2011, June 2014 Sbarro

Filed for bankruptcy: April 2011, March 2014 Exited bankruptcy: November 2011, June 2014 Photo: Paul Sakuma, ASSOCIATED PRESS Image 23 of 35 Texas Rangers

Filed for bankruptcy: May 2010 Exited bankruptcy: August 2010 Texas Rangers

Filed for bankruptcy: May 2010 Exited bankruptcy: August 2010 Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Image 24 of 35 Hostess

Filed for bankruptcy: September 2004, January 2012 Exited bankruptcy: February 2009, March 2013 Hostess

Filed for bankruptcy: September 2004, January 2012 Exited bankruptcy: February 2009, March 2013 Photo: © 2012 Bloomberg Finance LP Image 25 of 35 American Airlines

Filed for bankruptcy: November 2011 Exited bankruptcy: December 2013

American Airlines

Filed for bankruptcy: November 2011 Exited bankruptcy: December 2013 Photo: Joyce Marshall, STF Image 26 of 35 General Motors

Filed for bankruptcy: June 2009 Exited bankruptcy: July 2009 General Motors

Filed for bankruptcy: June 2009 Exited bankruptcy: July 2009 Photo: Bill Pugliano, Getty Images Image 27 of 35 Chicago Cubs

Filed for bankruptcy: October 2009 Exited bankruptcy: October 2009 Chicago Cubs

Filed for bankruptcy: October 2009 Exited bankruptcy: October 2009 Photo: Michael Macor, Staff Image 28 of 35 Chrysler

Filed for bankruptcy: April 2009 Exited bankruptcy: June 2009 Chrysler

Filed for bankruptcy: April 2009 Exited bankruptcy: June 2009 Photo: MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images Image 29 of 35 Kodak

Filed for bankruptcy: January 2012 Exited bankruptcy: September 2013 Kodak

Filed for bankruptcy: January 2012 Exited bankruptcy: September 2013 Photo: Science & Society Picture Librar, SSPL Via Getty Images Image 30 of 35 Trump Entertainment Resorts

Filed for bankruptcy: December 2004, February 2009 and September 2014 Exited bankruptcy: February 2016 Trump Entertainment Resorts

Filed for bankruptcy: December 2004, February 2009 and September 2014 Exited bankruptcy: February 2016 Photo: MARY GODLESKI, AP Image 31 of 35 Eddie Bauer

Filed for bankruptcy: June 2009 Exited bankruptcy: July 2009 Eddie Bauer

Filed for bankruptcy: June 2009 Exited bankruptcy: July 2009 Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images Image 32 of 35 People walk past a Claire's store, Monday, March 19, 2018, in downtown Chicago. The mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The accessories chain said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt. less People walk past a Claire's store, Monday, March 19, 2018, in downtown Chicago. The mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The accessories ... more Photo: Kiichiro Sato, AP Image 33 of 35 Products are seen through a window of a Claire's store, Monday, March 19, 2018, in downtown Chicago. The mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The accessories chain said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt. less Products are seen through a window of a Claire's store, Monday, March 19, 2018, in downtown Chicago. The mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. ... more Photo: Kiichiro Sato, AP Image 34 of 35 Shoppers walk out of a Claire's store, Monday, March 19, 2018, in downtown Chicago. The mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The accessories chain said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt. less Shoppers walk out of a Claire's store, Monday, March 19, 2018, in downtown Chicago. The mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The accessories ... more Photo: Kiichiro Sato, AP Image 35 of 35 A Claire's store is seen in New York, Saturday, March 17, 2018. The mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The accessories chain said Monday, March 19, 2018, that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt. less A Claire's store is seen in New York, Saturday, March 17, 2018. The mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The accessories chain said Monday, ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy 1 / 35 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Claire's, the mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The accessories chain said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt.

It's just the latest retailer to seek bankruptcy protection, close stores or go out of business entirely as more people skip the mall and shop online. Toys R Us, for example, announced last week that it would close or sell all its stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

Now Playing:

Claire's said it is "confident" it will emerge from bankruptcy protection in September, having reduced its debt by nearly $2 billion. It believes it can compete with the shift to online shopping, arguing that its "iconic ear piercing services are unmatched and cannot be replicated online."

Besides the Claire's chain, the company also operates Icing stores. Both sell earrings, lip gloss, iPhone cases and other accessories. Last year, it had more than 4,000 stores around the world.

Claire's, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, said it has pierced more than 100 million ears since it began offering the service 40 years ago. The company was founded in the 1960s.

___

This story corrects that the company was founded in the 1960s.