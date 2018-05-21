Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods on Bald Mountain in Vermont's Green Mountains, killing the pilot.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday the pilot was the only person on board the twin engine propeller plane. His identity is being withheld.

State police say they began the search at about 6 p.m. Sunday after the FAA reported it had lost radar contact with the twin-engine Piper PA-34 that was flying in the Bennington area.

Search teams located the wreckage of the plane just after 1 a.m. Monday in a heavily wooded area in the town of Woodford in the southwestern corner of the state.

The investigation is continuing.