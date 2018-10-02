Delays: Truck gashes ceiling of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged by Virginia authorities after his rig struck the ceiling of a tunnel of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports a spokesman said the truck put a large gash in the ceiling Monday. Authorities say an 11-ton piece of equipment fell off the truck, causing an approximately 17-hour delay before the tunnel was cleared.

Spokesman Tom Anderson says the driver's charged by bridge-tunnel police with misdemeanor "over height bridge and tunnel." A section of Virginia state code limits vehicle heights to 13 feet, 6 inches (4.1 meters).

Anderson says the bridge was closed in both directions during the long delay while crews sought to extricate the truck. Once the truck was removed, both lanes reopened about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com