Delivery issue spurs last-minute fireworks show cancelations

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. (AP) — Fourth of July fireworks shows didn't go off as planned in two New Jersey communities when a vendor failed to deliver the fireworks.

Rochelle Park-based Fireworks Extravaganza posted an apology Thursday on its Facebook page. It said a "perfect storm of events took place" that meant the fireworks could not be legally delivered Wednesday to Beachwood and Milltown on Wednesday.

The company was to deliver the fireworks and supplies from Maryland. But officials say the firm didn't have a licensed hazmat driver and also didn't have a contingency plan in place.

Fireworks Extravaganza President John Sagaria took the blame for the delivery problems in both towns. Sagaria said he's hopeful the matter can be resolved, noting that has offered to put on a choreographed firework display at no cost.