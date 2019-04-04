Deteriorating Sept. 11 memorial removed in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A memorial to the victims of the September 11 attacks is being torn down in Green Bay after fundraising efforts to repair it failed to generate even a dime.

The memorial along the Fox River was dedicated in 2005 and featured a piece of steel from the Twin Towers in New York. But, over the years the memorial began to deteriorate. Outgoing Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says the deterioration wasn't respectful to those who lost their lives that day.

WLUK-TV reports about a year ago, the City Council authorized a fundraiser to generate $100,000 to repair the memorial. But, Schmitt says no money was ever raised. So this week, city crews began taking down the memorial with a hope of eventually constructing a replacement.

