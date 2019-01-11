Downed wire east of New York disrupts Amtrak service

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A downed power wire east of New York City has disrupted Amtrak rail service in the Northeast.

Amtrak officials posted on Twitter that the overhead catenary wire came down Friday morning and all service between New York and New Haven, Connecticut, was likely to be suspended at least four hours.

It wasn't made clear where exactly the wire came down, and Amtrak officials did not immediately return messages.

Amtrak trains were operating between New Haven and Boston.

The incident did not affect the Metro-North rail service between New York and New Haven. Metro-North was honoring Amtrak tickets between the two cities.