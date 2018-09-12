Estimated cost for new Sea-Tac airport facility rises to $1B

SEATTLE (AP) — The estimated cost for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's new International Arrivals Facility has reached almost $1 billion.

The Seattle Times reports that the project is expected to open eight months later than officials had originally planned, in August of 2020.

Port of Seattle commissioners in 2013 estimated the project would cost $300 million.

On Tuesday, a report by an independent review panel appointed by Port commissioners put the facility's cost at just over $968 million.

Review panel chair John Okamoto says he is not surprised at the new figure given "supercharged" regional construction costs and a substantial increase over time in the scope of the project.

He doesn't expect the estimated cost for the facility to increase again.

