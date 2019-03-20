Europe, Canada to do own reviews of Boeing flight system

The decision by Europe and Canada to break with U.S. air-safety regulators is likely to delay the resumption of flights by the Boeing 737 Max after two deadly crashes.

The Europeans and Canadians vow to conduct their own reviews of Boeing's changes to a key flight-control system, not to simply take the Federal Aviation Administration's word that the alterations are safe. Those reviews could scramble an ambitious schedule set by Boeing and undercut the FAA's reputation around the world.

Boeing hopes by Monday to finish its update to software that can automatically point the nose of the plane sharply downward in some circumstances to avoid an aerodynamic stall. That's according to two people briefed on FAA presentations to congressional committees.