Ex-Trump aide on board of company that detains migrant kids

MIAMI (AP) — Former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly has joined the board of the conglomerate operating the largest facility for migrant children in the country.

Caliburn International's CEO James Van Dusen confirmed the appointment of the former Trump cabinet member in a Friday news release.

The company has already come under fire for holding children in what some members of Congress have described "prison-like" conditions in the facility in Homestead, Florida.

About 2,500 teenagers are detained there now after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or guardian.

Kelly was the first official to reveal the U.S. government was considering separating families when he was Homeland Security secretary.

Before he joined The White House, Kelly had been a board member with the private equity firm behind the new conglomerate.