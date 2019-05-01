Family of California man killed in Tesla crash sue automaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The family of a software engineer who died after his Tesla SUV crashed in a Northern California highway has sued the automaker.

The lawsuit filed in a Santa Clara County says the autopilot navigation system caused the crash on Highway 101 that killed Walter Huang near Mountain View in Silicon Valley last year.

Huang's widow, Sevonne Huang, and his family also sued the state's Department of Transportation for not maintaining the highway.

The California Highway Patrol said Walter Huang was traveling south in the carpool lane when the Tesla crashed against a freeway barrier. The crash caused a fire. Rescuers were able to free him, but he died later at a hospital.

The family's attorney, B. Mark Fong, said Wednesday they are suing to help prevent "this tragedy from happening to other drivers using Tesla vehicles."