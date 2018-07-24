Federal agency endorses bill protecting tribe's land

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — A key federal agency is supporting legislation protecting the Mashpee Wampanoag's reservation lands in Massachusetts.

Bureau of Indian Affairs Acting Director Darryl LaCounte has submitted written testimony to Congress stating the agency's support of legislation enshrining the Cape Cod tribe's 321-acre reservation into law.

LaCounte also suggests some changes to the strengthen the proposal, which is the focus of a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing on Tuesday.

Dozens of tribes nationwide have also endorsed the bill. They say the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe could become the first in decades to lose its federally-designated lands.

The U.S. Department of Interior designated lands in Mashpee and Taunton for the tribe in 2015. But a federal judge asked the agency to review the decision in 2016 in light of a lawsuit by residents.