Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA

FILE - In this April 5, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif. A federal judge on Friday, May 17, 2019, in California will consider a challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to tap billions of dollars from the Defense and Treasury departments to build his prized border wall with Mexico. Twenty states brought one lawsuit; the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, brought the other. less FILE - In this April 5, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif. A federal judge on ... more Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The federal appeals court has ruled the Trump administration acted in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner when it sought to end an Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2 to 1 Friday that the Trump administration violated federal statue when it tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without adequately explaining why.

The Supreme Court is weighing the Trump administration's appeals of other lower court rulings that also ordered that DACA be kept in place. The justices have set no date to take action.

If the high court decides it wants to hear the appeals, a decision isn't expected until 2020.